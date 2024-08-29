WWE Live Event Results From Frankfurt, Germany – August 29, 2024

The “WWE Live: Road to Bash in Berlin Tour” continued at the Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

The following are complete results of the 8/29 non-televised live event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.

WWE ROAD TO BASH IN BERLIN RESULTS (8/29/2024): OBERHAUSEN, GERMANY



* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight def. Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Ludwig Kaiser



* DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) def. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)



* WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley def. Nia Jax (c) by DQ



* Bayley & Naomi def. Tiffany Stratton & Nia Jax



* WWE World Championship: Gunther (c) def. Ilja Dragunov



* Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair def. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae



* WWE Tag Team Championships: The Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) (c) def. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) and Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)



* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. AJ Styles