WWE Live Event Results From London, England (4/29/22)

WWE Live Event Results From London, England – April 29, 2022

Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
– Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler

– Gunther defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

– Bobby Lashley defeated Sheamus

– Aliyah defeated Shotzi

Champions vs. Champions Tag Team Match
– RK-Bro defeated The Usos

– Intermission –

Intercontinental Championship Match
– Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn and Butch

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
– Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match
– Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre

