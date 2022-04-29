WWE Live Event Results From London, England (4/29/22)

WWE Live Event Results From London, England – April 29, 2022
Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
– Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler
– Gunther defeated Shinsuke Nakamura
– Bobby Lashley defeated Sheamus
– Aliyah defeated Shotzi
Champions vs. Champions Tag Team Match
– RK-Bro defeated The Usos
– Intermission –
Intercontinental Championship Match
– Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn and Butch
SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
– Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match
– Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre
