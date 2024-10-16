WWE Live Event Results From Newcastle, England 10/15/2024

The following results are from Tuesday’s WWE live event at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– “Main Event” Jey Uso (c) def. Bron Breakker to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– Andrade def. Legado Del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar in a Singles Match.

– “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax (c) def. Bayley in a Street Fight to retain her WWE Women’s Championship. After the match, Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton attacked Bayley until Naomi made her way down to the ring to make the save. Bayley and Naomi then put Nia Jax through a table.

– Imperium’s “The Ring General” GUNTHER (c) def. American Made’s Chad Gable to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

– “The Viper” Randy Orton and #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) def. The Bloodline (“The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu and WWE Tag Team Champions “The Right Hand Man” Tama Tonga and “The Infamous” Tonga Loa) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– “The Mega Star” LA Knight (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura to retain his WWE United States Championship.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) def. The Bloodline’s “The Triibal Chief” Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage Match to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.