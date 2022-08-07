WWE Live Event Results From North Charleston, SC 8/6/22

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Live event at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, SC, Florida.
WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Liv Morgan (c) retains over Natalya
WWE United States Title Triple Threat Match
Bobby Lashley (c) retains over Dolph Ziggler and Ciampa
Finn Balor (w/ Damian Priest) defeated Dominik Mysterio
WWE Raw Women’s Title Triple Threat Match
Bianca Belair (c) retains over Asuka and Carmella
Carmella was reportedly injured during the match. The referee threw up the “X” after she landed on her head but she could walk out on her own power.
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura.
Seth Rollins in-ring promo. Riddle tries to attack him, but Rollins grabs a chair. The Street Profits make the save.
Six-Man Tag Team Street Fight
Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits defeated WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos and Sheamus