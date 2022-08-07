WWE Live Event Results From North Charleston, SC 8/6/22

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Live event at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, SC, Florida.

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Liv Morgan (c) retains over Natalya

WWE United States Title Triple Threat Match

Bobby Lashley (c) retains over Dolph Ziggler and Ciampa

Finn Balor (w/ Damian Priest) defeated Dominik Mysterio

WWE Raw Women’s Title Triple Threat Match

Bianca Belair (c) retains over Asuka and Carmella

Carmella was reportedly injured during the match. The referee threw up the “X” after she landed on her head but she could walk out on her own power.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura.

Seth Rollins in-ring promo. Riddle tries to attack him, but Rollins grabs a chair. The Street Profits make the save.

Six-Man Tag Team Street Fight

Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits defeated WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos and Sheamus