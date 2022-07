The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Live event at the Reno Events Center in Reno, NV.

WWE IC Title Match

Gunther (c) defeated Ricochet and Madcap Moss

Happy Corbin defeated Drew Gulak

Raquel Gonzalez defeated Shayna Baszler and Lacey Evans

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title Match

The Usos (c) defeated The New Day

The Viking Raiders defeated Jinder Mahal and Shanky

WWE Smackdown Women’s Title Match

Liv Morgan (c) defeated Ronda Rousey and Natalya

Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus