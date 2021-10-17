WWE Live Event Results From Rio Rancho, New Mexico 10/16/21

Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Rio Rancho, New Mexico at the Rio Rancho Events Center, courtesy of Wrestling Body Slam:

WWE U.S. Title Match: Damian Priest (c) defeated Jinder Mahal

WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match: RKBro (c) defeated The New Day

WWE Title Match: Big E ( c ) defeated AJ Styles ( w/ Omos )

Rey Mysterio, Dominick Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs defeated Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox defeated Tamina Snuka and Natalya

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and Sasha Banks

Roman Reigns and The Usos defeated Finn Balor and The Street Profits