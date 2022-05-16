WWE Live Event Results From Roanoke, VA 5/15/22

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Below are results from Sunday’s WWE live event from Berglund Center in Roanoke, VA, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam.com:

– Liv Morgan def. Rhea Ripley

– Veer Mahaan def. Drew Gulak

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships
– The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

– Asuka def. Becky Lynch

– Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins

WWE United States Championship
– Finn Balor def. Theory (c) by DQ

– AJ Styles & Finn Balor (w/Liv Morgan) def. Damian Priest & Theory (w/Rhea Ripley)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
– Naomi & Sasha Banks (c) def. Natala & Shayna Baszler

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
– Roman Reigns (c) def. Drew McIntyre

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR