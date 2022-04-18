WWE Live Event Results From Syracuse, NY 4/17/22

Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Oncenter War Memorial Arena in Syracuse, NY, courtesy of Wrestling Body Slam:
WWE U.S. Title
Finn Balor (c) def. Theory
Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title
The Usos (c) def. Ridge Holland & Sheamus and Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods
WWE Smackdown Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair (c) def. Aliyah
AJ Styles def. Damian Priest
WWE IC Title
Ricochet (c) def. Sami Zayn
WWE Raw Women’s Title
Bianca Belair ( c ) def. Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley
WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns (c) def. Drew McIntyre