The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Live event at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida.

The Street Profits and Ezekiel defeated Alpha Academy and Theory

Dana Brooke retains the WWE 24/7 Title.

Veer defeated Cedric Alexander

AJ Styles defeated Ciampa

WWE RAW Women’s Title: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Carmella

Omos defeated R Truth

Alexa Bliss defeated Doudrop

Rey and Dominick Mysterio defeated The Judgment Day

Street Fight: Riddle defeated Seth Rollins