WWE Live Event Results From Utica, NY 7/24/22

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Live event at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, NY.
AJ Styles defeated The Miz
Rey Mysterio defeated Damian Priest. After the match, Priest attacked Rey. Drew McIntyre made the save. Sheamus comes out and gets a Claymore from McIntyre.
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) retains over Ricochet
WWE Raw Women’s Title Match
Bianca Belair (c) retains over Carmella, Becky Lynch and Asuka in a Fatal 4-Way
WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles Match
The Usos (c) retain over The Street Profits due to an Alpha Academy distraction
WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Liv Morgan (c) retains over Ronda Rousey due to interference by Natalya and Shayna Baszler. This turns into a tag team match.
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler
Street Fight
Riddle defeated Seth Rollins