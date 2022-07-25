WWE Live Event Results From Utica, NY 7/24/22

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Live event at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, NY.

AJ Styles defeated The Miz

Rey Mysterio defeated Damian Priest. After the match, Priest attacked Rey. Drew McIntyre made the save. Sheamus comes out and gets a Claymore from McIntyre.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) retains over Ricochet

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair (c) retains over Carmella, Becky Lynch and Asuka in a Fatal 4-Way

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles Match

The Usos (c) retain over The Street Profits due to an Alpha Academy distraction

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Liv Morgan (c) retains over Ronda Rousey due to interference by Natalya and Shayna Baszler. This turns into a tag team match.

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler

Street Fight

Riddle defeated Seth Rollins