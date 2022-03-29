WWE Live Event Rouring Schedule For The Remainder of 2022 Released

WWE’s live event touring schedule for the remainder of 2022 was revealed via court documents as WWE filed a complaint against potential counterfeiters to prohibit the sale of bootleg merchandise within five miles of upcoming shows. One notable date is Sunday, January 1st 2023 in Atlanta which would seemingly be another “Day 1” PLE.

Here is the full schedule courtesy of HeelByNature.com:

04/08/2022 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

04/11/2022 Little Caesar’s Arena, Detroit, MI

04/12/2022 WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

04/15/2022 DCU Center, Worcester, MA

04/16/2022 Erie Insurance Arena, Erie, PA

04/17/2022 War Memorial Arena, Syracuse, NY

04/18/2022 KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

04/22/2022 MVP Arena, Albany, NY

04/23/2022 Santander Arena, Reading, PA

04/23/2022 Garrett Coliseum, Montgomery, AL

04/24/2022 Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, Binghamton, NY

04/24/2022 James Brown Arena, Augusta, GA

04/25/2022 Thompson/Boling Assembly Arena, Knoxville, TN

04/26/2022 WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

04/30/2022 RP Funding Center, Lakeland, FL

05/01/2022 EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, VA

05/02/2022 Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

05/03/2022 WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

05/06/2022 Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, NY

05/07/2022 CURE Insurance Arena, Trenton, NJ

05/08/2022 Dunkin Donuts Center, Providence, RI

05/09/2022 XL Center, Hartford, CT

05/10/2022 WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

05/13/2022 Mohegan Sun Arena @ Casey Plaza, Wilkes Barre, PA

05/14/2022 Florence Civic Center, Florence, SC

05/15/2022 Berglund Center Coliseum, Roanoke, VA

05/16/2022 Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

05/17/2022 WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

05/20/2022 Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

05/21/2022 BMO Harris Bank Center, Rockford, IL

05/21/2022 Canton Memorial Civic Center, Canton, OH

05/22/2022 Alliant Energy PowerHouse, Cedar Rapids ,IA

05/22/2022 Allen County War Mem. Coliseum, Fort Wayne, IN

05/23/2022 Ford Center Evansville, Evansville, IN

05/24/2022 WWE Performance Center ,Orlando, FL

05/27/2022 Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock, AR

05/30/2022 Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA

05/31/2022 WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

06/03/2022 Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH

06/04/2022 State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

06/05/2022 Allstate Arena, Chicago, IL

06/06/2022 Resch Center, Green Bay, WI

06/07/2022 WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

06/10/2022 Raising Cane’s River Center, Baton Rouge, LA

06/11/2022 Pan American Center, Las Cruces, NM

06/11/2022 Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, MO

06/12/2022 Tingley Coliseum, Albuquerque, NM

06/12/2022 JQH Arena, Springfield, MO

06/13/2022 Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, KS

06/14/2022 WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

06/17/2022 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

06/18/2022 The Monument, Rapid City, SD

06/19/2022 First Interstate Arena, Billings, MT

06/20/2022 Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

06/21/2022 WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

06/24/2022 Moody Center, Austin, TX

06/25/2022 Taylor County Coliseum, Abilene, TX

06/25/2022 Amarillo Civic Center, Amarillo, TX

06/26/2022 Ector County Coliseum, Odessa, TX

06/26/2022 Payne Arena, Hidalgo, TX

06/27/2022 Sames Auto Arena, Laredo, TX

06/28/2022 WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

07/01/2022 Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

07/02/2022 Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

07/03/2022 Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, AZ

07/04/2022 Pechanga Arena, San Diego, CA

07/08/2022 Dickies Arena, Ft. Worth, TX

07/09/2022 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

07/09/2022 Brookshire Grocery Arena, Bossier City, LA

07/10/2022 Reno-Sparks Event Center, Reno, NV

07/10/2022 Extraco Events Center, Waco, TX

07/11/2022 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

07/15/2022 Amway Center, Orlando, FL

07/16/2022 Hertz Arena, Fort Myers, FL

07/16/2022 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, Tallahassee, FL

07/17/2022 FLA Live Arena, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

07/17/2022 Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, FL

07/18/2022 Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

07/22/2022 T.D. Garden, Boston, MA

07/23/2022 Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, CT

07/24/2022 Adirondack Bank Center, Utica, NY

07/25/2022 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

07/29/2022 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

07/30/2022 Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

08/01/2022 Toyota Center, Houston, TX

08/05/2022 PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

08/06/2022 North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, SC

08/07/2022 Crown Coliseum, Fayetteville, NC

08/08/2022 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

08/12/2022 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

08/13/2022 WYCC, Salisbury, MD

08/14/2022 Mark Etess Arena @ Hard Rock Hotel, Atlantic City, NJ

08/15/2022 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

08/19/2022 Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

08/20/2022 Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON

08/20/2022 Lyons Centre, Kingston, ON

08/21/2022 Colisee Pepsi, Quebec City, QC

08/21/2022 Budweiser Gardens, London, ON

08/22/2022 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

08/26/2022 Little Caesar’s Arena, Detroit, MI

08/27/2022 Mass Mutual Center, Springfield, MA

08/28/2022 SNHU Arena, Manchester, NH

08/29/2022 PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

09/05/2022 T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

09/09/2022 Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

09/10/2022 Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver, BC

09/10/2022 Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA

09/11/2022 Save On Foods Memorial Centre, Victoria, BC

09/12/2022 Moda Center, Portland, OR

09/16/2022 Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

09/17/2022 Mechanics Bank Arena, Bakersfield, CA

09/18/2022 Oakland Arena, Oakland, CA

09/19/2022 SAP Center, San Jose, CA

09/23/2022 Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

09/24/2022 Stockton Arena, Stockton, CA

09/25/2022 Save Mart Center, Fresno, CA

09/25/2022 Bonnetts Energy Centre, Grande Prairie, AB

09/26/2022 Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

09/30/2022 Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

10/01/2022 Brandt Centre @ Evraz Place, Regina, SK

10/01/2022 Bismarck Event Center, Bismarck, ND

10/02/2022 SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon, SK

10/02/2022 Ralph Engelstad Arena, Grand Forks, ND

10/03/2022 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

10/07/2022 Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

10/10/2022 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

10/14/2022 Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

10/17/2022 United Center, Chicago, IL

10/21/2022 Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

10/24/2022 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

10/28/2022 KFC Yum Center, Louisville, KY

10/31/2022 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

11/04/2022 Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

11/07/2022 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

11/11/2022 Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

11/12/2022 Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington, IL

11/13/2022 Wright State University’s Nutter Center, Dayton, OH

11/14/2022 Lexington Center Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

11/18/2022 XL Center, Hartford, CT

11/19/2022 War Memorial Arena, Syracuse, NY

11/20/2022 PPL Center, Allentown, PA

11/21/2022 MVP Arena, Albany, NY

11/25/2022 Dunkin Donuts Center, Providence, RI

11/26/2022 T.D. Garden, Boston, MA

11/27/2022 Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, ME

11/28/2022 Mohegan Sun Arena @ Casey Plaza, Wilkes Barre, PA

12/02/2022 KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

12/03/2022 FirstOntario Centre, Hamilton, ON

12/05/2022 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

12/09/2022 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

12/10/2022 Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling, WV

12/11/2022 Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, KY

12/11/2022 Peoria Civic Center, Peoria, IL

12/12/2022 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

12/16/2022 Allstate Arena, Chicago, IL

12/17/2022 World Arena, Colorado Springs, CO

12/17/2022 Bancorpsouth Arena, Tupelo, MS

12/18/2022 Budweiser Events Center, Loveland, CO

12/18/2022 First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, AR

12/19/2022 FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

12/23/2022 PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

12/26/2022 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

12/26/2022 Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

12/27/2022 Giant Center, Hershey, PA

12/28/2022 Little Caesar’s Arena, Detroit, MI

12/29/2022 FTX Arena, Miami, FL

12/29/2022 Place Bell , Montreal, QC

12/30/2022 Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

12/30/2022 Coca-Cola Coliseum, Toronto, ON

01/01/2023 State Farm Arena , Atlanta, GA

01/02/2023 Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

01/06/2023 BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

01/09/2023 CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE