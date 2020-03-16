WWE Live Event & SmackDown In New Orleans Canceled

Thursday’s WWE SmackDown live event from the Mobile Civic Center in Mobile, Alabama has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX scheduled for the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana has also been canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Regarding the Mobile live event, WWE still has the event on their website, and local commercials are still airing, but Ticketmaster and the arena website have confirmed that the event has been nixed. The City of Mobile canceled several events over the weekend, and WWE was one of them. Refunds are being offered at the point of purchase, while internet and phone orders will automatically be canceled and refunded.

Friday’s SmackDown on FOX will still air, but likely from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, with no crowd like they did this past Friday. The Smoothie King Center notes that the event has been postponed, but the makeup date has not been confirmed as of this writing. The arena is working with event producers to re-schedule events, and details on refunds will be issued soon. Current tickets will be valid for newly re-scheduled dates.

Stay tuned for updates on Friday’s SmackDown on FOX. Below is the current line-up for the show:

* An appearance by former NFL player Rob Gronkowski and RAW Superstar Mojo Rawley

* WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg and Roman Reigns will meet in the ring to sign their WrestleMania 36 contract