WWE Live Holiday Event Results From Chicago, Illinois 12/29/2024

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE live Holiday tour event at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– Seth “Freakin” Rollins def. American Made’s Chad Gable in a Singles Match.

– The Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan (c) def. Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY to retain her WWE Women’s World Championship.

– The Wyatt Sicks (Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis and Nikki Cross) def. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar and Scarlett) in an 8-Person Mixed Tag Team Match.

– “The Mega Star” LA Knight def. Legado Del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar in a Singles Match.

– Bron Breakker (c) def. Sami Zayn in a 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– The New Day’s Kofi Kingston def. Alpha Academy’s Otis in a Singles Match.

– LWO’s WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio def. The Judgment Day’s “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio in a Singles Match.

– Imperium’s “The Ring General” GUNTHER (c) def. “The Best In The World” CM Punk in a Steel Cage Match to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship due to interference from The Judgment Day’s “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio.