WWE Live Holiday Event Results From Jacksonville, Florida 12/26/2024

The following results are from Thursday’s WWE live event at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– Bayley def. 2024 Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton in a Singles Match.

– #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) def. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin), The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) and A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) in a Fatal 4-Way Match to retain their WWE Tag Team Championships.

– Andrade def. Carmelo Hayes in a Singles Match.

– The New Bloodline (“The Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu) def. The OG Bloodline (Jimmy Uso and “Main Event” Jey Uso) in a Street Fight.

– “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair and Naomi (c) def. Pure Fusion Collective (Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark) to retain their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

– “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax (c) def. Michin to retain her WWE Women’s Championship.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) def. Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage Match to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.