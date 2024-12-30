WWE Live Holiday Event Results From Miami, Florida 12/29/2024

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE live Holiday tour event at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) def. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) and A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) in a Triple Threat Match to retain their WWE Tag Team Championships.

– Andrade def. Carmelo Hayes in a Singles Match.

– “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax (c) def. Michin in a Street Fight to retain her WWE Women’s Championship.

– The New Bloodline (“The Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu) def. The OG Bloodline (Jimmy Uso and “Main Event” Jey Uso) in a Tag Team Match.

– Bayley def. 2024 Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton in a Singles Match.

– Rhea Ripley and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair and Naomi def. Pure Fusion Collective (Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark) in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) def. Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage Match to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.