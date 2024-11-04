WWE Live Results From Dublin, Ireland (11/3/2024)

Featured below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam, are complete results of the WWE live event from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on November 3, 2024.
– Naomi def. Tiffany Stratton
– The Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu) def. Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)
– Michin & B-Fab def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven
– WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) def. Andrade and Carmelo Hayes
– DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) def. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)
– WWE Women’s Championship: Nia Jax def. Bayley
– Undisputed WWE Championship – Street Fight: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Solo Sikoa
Sam absolutely steeling the show when he asks Cody to acknowledge him and he does! #WWEDublin @CodyRhodes @WWE pic.twitter.com/LS2LZJvkSm
— Ciarán Halpin (@CiaranHalpin1) November 3, 2024
Photos of Bayley at #wwedublin today. pic.twitter.com/ubUC82j08E
— bayley_fan (@wwe_bayleyfan) November 3, 2024