WWE Live Results From Dublin, Ireland (11/3/2024)

Featured below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam, are complete results of the WWE live event from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on November 3, 2024.

– Naomi def. Tiffany Stratton

– The Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu) def. Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

– Michin & B-Fab def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

– WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) def. Andrade and Carmelo Hayes

– DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) def. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

– WWE Women’s Championship: Nia Jax def. Bayley

– Undisputed WWE Championship – Street Fight: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Solo Sikoa