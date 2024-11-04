WWE Live Results From London, England – November 4, 2024

By
Matt Boone
-
Featured below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam, are complete results of the WWE live event from O2 Arena in London, England on November 4, 2024.

WWE LIVE EVENT RESULTS (11/4/2024): LONDON, ENGLAND

* Carmelo Hayes def. Andrade
* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight def. Carmelo Hayes
* Michin & B-Fab def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven
* The Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) def. Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)
* WWE Women’s Championship – Cage Match: Nia Jax (c) def. Bayley
* DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) def. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)
* Naomi def. Tiffany Stratton
* Undisputed WWE Championship – Street Fight: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Solo Sikoa

