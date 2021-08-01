WWE Live Event Results From Milwaukee, Wisconsin 7/31/21

Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Fiserv Forum, courtesy of Cage Match:

Drew McIntyre defeats Sheamus

Bobby Lashley & MVP defeat The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

WWE RAW Women’s Title Triple Threat Match: Nikki ASH (c) defeats Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley

Big E defeats Seth Rollins

WWE Intercontinental Title Fatal Four Way Match: Apollo Crews (w/Commander Azeez) (c) and Kevin Owens and King Nakamura (w/Rick Boogs) and Sami Zayn

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair (c) defeats Sasha Banks

Dominik Mysterio, John Cena & Rey Mysterio defeat The Bloodline (Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso & Roman Reigns)