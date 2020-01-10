WWE Loading Up This Week’s Edition of SmackDown

WWE announced the following for this Friday’s edition of Smackdown:
A trio of notable returns on the year’s first episode set the stage for a wild SmackDown as The Usos get back into the ring against King Corbin & Dolph Ziggler, and John Morrison joins “Miz TV” to expand on last week’s appearance. Lacey Evans also faces Sasha Banks as the rivalry heats up.
The @WWEUniverse has been waiting all week for answers!
The questions will be asked tomorrow night on #SmackDown when @mikethemiz welcomes @TheRealMorrison to #MizTV!https://t.co/NFq53w2J8o pic.twitter.com/4zKYKtAI4A
