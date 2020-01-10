WWE Loading Up This Week’s Edition of SmackDown

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE announced the following for this Friday’s edition of Smackdown:

A trio of notable returns on the year’s first episode set the stage for a wild SmackDown as The Usos get back into the ring against King Corbin & Dolph Ziggler, and John Morrison joins “Miz TV” to expand on last week’s appearance. Lacey Evans also faces Sasha Banks as the rivalry heats up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR