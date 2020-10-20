WWE Locations Investigated As Possible Businesses Where COVID Might Be Spreading, WWE Issues Comments

The Orange County, Florida Department of Health is currently investigating three WWE venues as potential locations where COVID-19 might be spreading, according to WFTV in Orlando.

The WWE arena at Full Sail University, the WWE Performance Center, and the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Arena are included on a list of 17 businesses that the health department has asked the Strike Team to look into as potential locations where the coronavirus might be spreading.

A WWE spokesman issued the following statement in response to the investigation:

“WWE is not open to the public, but rather operating on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance. As part of on-going weekly testing protocols, Aventus Labs have administered more than 10,000 PCR tests to WWE performers, employees, production staff and crew resulting in only 1.5 percent positive cases as compared to the current national average of more than 5%. Additionally, extensive contact tracing takes place and impacted individuals are placed in 14-day quarantine and then only cleared after they test negative.”