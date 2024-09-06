WWE Locker Room Reaction To Janel Grant’s Lawsuit against Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon resigned from all roles at TKO in January of this year, including executive chairman and member of the TKO Board of Directors.

He stepped down following the lawsuit, which included horrific allegations made by former WWE employee Janel Grant against the company, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis. McMahon was accused of sex trafficking, sharing nude photos and explicit videos of Grant without Grant’s consent, and other allegations made by the former WWE employee.

Ann Callis, Grant’s attorney, previously revealed that her client had agreed to the US Attorney’s Office’s request to pause the lawsuit pending a non-public investigation into the allegations. Because of the lawsuit, she was not interviewed for the upcoming Netflix documentary on McMahon. The case will resume in December.

Cody Rhodes was asked about the documentary on his former boss during a post-event press conference at the Bash in Berlin last Saturday. According to Rhodes, the locker room is not actively trying to keep quiet about the situation. Rather, they are concerned with what the company is doing now and their work.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that he knows some people in the company are turned off by McMahon as a result of the allegations.

Meltzer wrote in response to Rhodes’ remarks, “I know some are repulsed. I know some are not so you can’t answer for the locker room in general. Some, like C.M. Punk, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey have given their own personal answers but most aren’t going to say anything because you just don’t know how management will take it.”

All three defendants are arguing that the suit should be dismissed, leaving the case to be settled through arbitration. A judge would have to rule on whether this occurs.