WWE Locker Room Upset With Star Over Royal Rumble Incident

Drew McIntyre wasn’t the only one who took issue with an unknown star in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. According to PWInsider.com, McIntyre was visibly upset after his elimination and stormed out of the match.

Reports indicate that something went wrong with his elimination, and once McIntyre reached the backstage area, he was “screaming and cursing”, frustrated that someone had prioritized getting their own moves in at the expense of key storylines in the match. It was also noted that McIntyre “pretty loudly stormed out of the building” and left well before the Rumble match concluded.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer added that frustration extended beyond McIntyre, as others in the locker room were also upset with a particular star for trying too hard to get themselves over at the cost of the planned match flow.

Meltzer stated:

“I did hear about Drew. The Drew story, which Mike Johnson broke, that’s just, that’s a legit story. Okay, so Drew came back, and he was mad about somebody who because at first, it was funny, it came out, you know, I heard it, and then someone goes, Ah, it’s just, don’t worry. It’s a work. And then that same person came back later and just goes, Oh God. Just, I just figured he was doing that because he was in front of everybody and just said, there’s a guy that a lot of people were pissed at in that match with the idea that he was trying to get himself over and not the match over, and he was doing things. I want to mention his name. It’ll probably come out tomorrow because it’s only one person telling me the name, but it’s multiple people telling me that the Drew thing was he wasn’t happy. It’s not an angle. If they end up doing an angle with the person later, there’s no hints of anything. I heard that Drew was not the only one unhappy about the situation. It was nothing that I noticed in the match….I didn’t notice anybody trying to show off or anything like that doing stuff that they weren’t supposed to do, or whatever. But there was more than one person you know in that match who said the same thing.”