– Following Chris DeJoseph’s departure, WWE is looking for a new SmackDown lead writer.

As PWMania.com previously reported, DeJoseph was fired for inappropriate conduct and remarks made during a backstage meeting last week. Vince McMahon was said to have been “irate” and fired him. You can apply for the job at this link.

– Kane’s new book Mayor Kane: My Life in Wrestling and Politics will be released in paperback in February 2021. The book was released in November of 2019 on hardcover.