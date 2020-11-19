WWE Looking For RAW and SmackDown Lead Writer

WWE posted the following job opening:

Lead Writer

WWE develops and produces 52 weeks of original programming including Monday Night RAW, the longest running weekly episodic television show in history airing on USA, and Friday Night SmackDown airing in primetime every Friday night on FOX. Both RAW and SmackDown combine action, drama, reality, comedy and adventure and the goal of the creative team is to provide compelling stories portrayed by the world’s most charismatic, diverse, larger-than-life characters on or off television!

The Lead Writer will have the opportunity to manage, mentor, and develop experienced Writers/Producers with a diverse creative background while simultaneously being accountable for compiling, editing, and developing weekly/long term scripts, storylines, and character development.

Key Responsibilities:

Manage a team of Writers/Producers to build compelling stories that capture a global audience fitting multiple demographics

Lead writing team discussions in brainstorming and laying out weekly episodes and long-term storylines

Responsible for the development of clearly defined yet emotionally sophisticated characters for a diverse group of WWE Superstars through thought provoking, captivating, and creative storylines

Edit in-ring promos and backstage segments submitted by writing team members for continuity, character consistency, storyline progression and final punch-ups

Compile, write, edit, and take ownership of the drafts for their respective shows weekly, including all promotions, graphics, replays and pop culture references

Constructively mentor and critique individual writers to help develop growth and foster a positive team environment

Incorporate consumer insights and social media to deliver impactful storylines that are consistent with the WWE and Talent Brands

Deftly pitch ideas and stories to executives in weekly creative meetings

Produce and direct Talent in a live television environment on a weekly basis

Collaborate with internal WWE departments as liaisons for the Creative Writing Team

Travel weekly to live taping of RAW or SmackDown as well as Pay-Per View events.

Requirements:

10+ years of TV/Film writing and production experience

Experience supervising a writing team and leading a writer’s room

Experience leading multiple team members and pitching creative to Networks and Executives

Professional TV staff experience in drama and comedy a plus

Writing and directing reality television a plus

Experience in all aspects of Live TV production a plus

Strong knowledge of WWE shows, talent, storylines, and audience demographic/psychographic

BA/BS in Film, TV, Drama, Media Studies, Communications or similar field of study or proven experience in lieu of degree

Located in NYC/Stamford, CT area OR able to relocate

Click here to apply.