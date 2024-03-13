WWE Looking Into Changing The Start Time Of Premium Live Events

WWE’s previous live event start times may be changing.

The WrestleMania 40 pre-show will begin at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 7 p.m. ET, as previously confirmed. Later this year, the start time for Money in the Bank’s main card will coincide with that of WrestleMania.

Years ago, this was the standard main card start time for events before it was moved an hour later to 8 p.m. ET. Pwinsider reports that this could change.

According to the report, “WWE is looking into potentially moving domestic PPVs to that earlier start time,” but no final decision has been made as it is still an experiment in progress.

Here’s the current WWE PLE schedule.

Saturday, April 6, 2024: NXT Stand & Deliver – Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, 2024: WWE WrestleMania 40 – Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Saturday, May 4, 2024: WWE Backlash France – LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France

Sunday, May 26, 2024: NXT Battleground at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA

Saturday, July 6, 2024: WWE Money in the Bank – Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sunday, July 7, 2024: WWE NXT Heatwave – Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Saturday, August 3, 2024: WWE SummerSlam – Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH

Saturday, August 31, 2024: WWE Bash in Berlin – Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany