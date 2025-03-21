WWE Looking To Expand Creative Team For RAW And SmackDown

WWE is currently hiring new writers and producers for its flagship shows, RAW and SmackDown, as the company continues to expand its creative team. The job listings were recently posted on LinkedIn, signaling WWE’s ongoing push to enhance storytelling and production across its weekly programming.

Here is the official job description from WWE’s LinkedIn posting:

WWE develops and produces 52 weeks of original programming for two of the longest running weekly episodic television shows: Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. Both Raw and SmackDown combine action, drama, reality, comedy and adventure! The goal of the Creative team is to provide compelling stories portrayed by the world’s most charismatic, diverse, larger-than-life characters on or off television!

Key Responsibilities

Develop clearly defined, yet emotionally sophisticated, characters for a diverse group of WWE Talent.

Script descriptive, thought-provoking, captivating, and creative storylines for RAW, SmackDown, and select programming on the WWE Network (Streaming on Peacock).

Collaborate with a team of writers to build compelling stories that capture a global audience fitting multiple demographics.

Provide punch-up for specific scripted segments as well as review the totality of entire episodes for continuity and flow.

Incorporate consumer insights and social media to deliver impactful storylines that are consistent with the WWE brand and each Talent’s skills and history.

Weekly travel to our shows (RAW or Smackdown) & rotating travel to PLE’s (Premium Live Events).

Attend and contribute in creative writing team meetings every week at our Stamford, CT HQ.

Qualifications

5+ years of writing for TV or Film

Producing and Directing experience a plus

Professional TV or Film staff experience preferred

Experience in Live TV production a plus

Previous experience working with On-Screen Talent, Creative Writers, and Producers

Understanding of WWE’s audience (demographic and psychographic) preferred

BA/BS in Film, TV, Drama, Media Studies, Communications or similar field of study or validated experience in lieu of a degree preferred

WWE is an Equal Opportunity Affirmative Action employer and is subject to federal regulations pertaining to employment. WWE does not unlawfully discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, disability, marital status, veteran status, or any other basis prohibited under federal, state or local laws governing non-discrimination in employment in every location in which the Company has facilities. WWE also provides reasonable accommodation for qualified individuals with disabilities in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and any other state or local laws. For information about Privacy and Information Security for WWE employment candidates, please review our Candidate Privacy Policy. For information regarding Terms and Conditions for this and other WWE websites, please review our Terms and Conditions of Use.