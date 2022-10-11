WWE Looking to Sign Several Free Agents Including Mia Yim, Matt Taven and Bo Dallas

Following the return of The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) on Monday’s Raw, WWE is interested in bringing back another former Impact Wrestling talent, Matt Taven.

Recently, Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis-Bennett, Mia Yim and Vincent all left Impact Wrestling.

It was reported that Vincent and Dutch (aka Bill Carr) were backstage during Monday’s RAW.

Dave Meltzer stated on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is interested in signing Taven.

Meltzer said, “Mia Yim, obviously her husband is in AEW, Keith Lee and Paul Levesque (Triple H) is trying to get everybody back that he had before (in NXT) that got fired when he didn’t have power, and she would fit into that category. I know WWE has an interest in Taven. I would think that also Taven, Bennett, and Maria could go to New Japan [Pro Wrestling] because they have a history there. I don’t know about AEW, but if there’s something going on at Ring of Honor, they could go there because they were Ring of Honor people. They may all…Maria was trying to start her own women’s [wrestling] company.”

“Vincent was backstage at the show (RAW) tonight with Dutch, so obviously there’s some interest at some level in those two as a tag team in WWE or maybe for NXT or whatever.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bryan Alvarez stated that Bo Dallas is expected back in WWE “very soon.” Dallas’ brother Bray Wyatt just returned to the company.

You can listen to a clip from the Wrestling Observer Radio below: