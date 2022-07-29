WWE Looks At Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns’ Journey Heading Into SummerSlam 2022 (Video)

The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be up-for-grabs at “The Biggest Party of the Summer” this coming weekend.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated WrestleMania rematch for the richest prize in the WWE Universe between current title-holder Roman Reigns and former champion Brock Lesnar, WWE has released a special full-length feature looking at the journey the two have been on leading up to their highly-anticipated showdown this coming Saturday night at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The official description for the video reads as follows:

Road To WWE SummerSlam 2022: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Watch the rivalry between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar from SummerSlam 2021 to 2022, featuring their championship clashes, returns and more over the last year. #SummerSlam.

Watch the complete 32-plus minute “Road To WWE SummerSlam 2022: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar” documentary-style featured video promoting the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship main event between “The Tribal Chief” and “The Beast Incarnate” at “The Biggest Party of the Summer” at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. this Saturday, July 30, 2022 via the video embedded below courtesy of the official WWE YouTube channel.

