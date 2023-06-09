WWE Looks At First 5 Stars To Pin Roman Reigns, Roddy Piper/WWE On A&E, More

– The latest edition of WWE Playlist has touched down on the official WWE YouTube channel. On Friday, the company released the newest installment of the weekly digital series, which this week looks at the first five WWE Superstars to pin “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns. The official description for the video reads as follows: “A short list of WWE Superstars have managed to pin Roman Reigns over the last decade, but these five, from Jey Uso to Seth “Freakin” Rollins, were the first.” Check it out below.

– Also new on WWE’s official YouTube channel is the latest installment of their weekly “WWE Top 10” digital feature. This week’s WWE Top 10 video looks at the top ten moments from last year’s WWE Money In The Bank 2022 premium live event. The official description for that one reads: “Watch the best highlights and moments from WWE Money in the Bank 2022, featuring Liv Morgan, Pat McAfee and more WWE Superstars.” Check it out below.

– Finally, WWE has released a preview of this week’s episode of the WWE on A&E original series, “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures.” The official description reads: “Prior to beginning the search for infamous Hot Rod artifacts, an emotional Scottish Warrior speaks with the five-time WCW Champion about late WWE Hall of Famer “Rowdy” Roddy Piper. Watch A&E WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures featuring Roddy Piper Sunday at 9/8C on A&E. Stream WWE on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.” Check it out below.