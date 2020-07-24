WWE Loses Deal With Sky Italia, Sky To Air AEW Events Instead

The Wrestling Observer reports that Sky Sports Italia has ended its deal with WWE after nearly two decades and will instead be airing content from AEW.

Sky made the the decision to end the deal months ago due to rising costs and falling ratings. WWE offered to air old PPVs like they are currently doing on FS1, and those shows did well. Sky did have interest again in WWE but instead the company made a deal with Discovery. WWE has previously lost deals with Sky for similar reasons in Germany/Austria (where it airs on DAZN) and the UK (now on BT Sports).

Dynamite will air on Sky Italia on Fridays starting July 31.