WWE Main Event Matches For This Week, Nia Jax & Brian Kendrick Birthdays

– This week’s WWE Main Event episode is now available for viewing on Hulu. The show, taped at the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando, saw Bianca Belair return to action with a win over Ruby Riott in the opener. The main event saw Shelton Benjamin defeat Akira Tozawa.

– WWE RAW Superstar Nia Jax turns 36 years old today while WWE 205 Live Superstar Brian Kendrick turns 41, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Hornswoggle turns 34, former WWE Hardcore Champion Pete Gas of The Mean Street Posse turns 50, former ECW Champion and WWE coach Steve Corino turns 47 and Nitro Girl Spice also turns 47.