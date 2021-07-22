WWE Main Event Notes For This Week’s Episode

This week’s WWE Main Event episode is now available for viewing on Hulu. This is the first episode to air in front of fans since early 2020. It was taped this past Monday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas before RAW, with Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton on commentary. Main Event opens with Angel Garza vs. Drew Gulak, and was headlined by Ricochet vs. Cedric Alexander.

This is Garza’s third straight WWE Main Event match. He defeated Shelton Benjamin on July 8, and then lost to Jaxson Ryker on the July 15 show. Gulak took to Twitter today and promoted his match against Garza.

He wrote, “This guy! @AngelGarzaWwe would rather spend time BLOWING KISSES at the audience than learning how to properly wrestle! Watch me beat some sense into him this week on #WWEMainEvent on @hulu!”

WWE tweeted a preview video with footage from Garza vs. Gulak, and Ricochet vs. Alexander, which you can see below with Gulak’s tweet:

