WWE Main Event Preview For This Week, Drew Gulak Makes Changes

WWE taped the following matches on Monday night to air on this week’s Main Event episode, the first of 2021:

-Slapjack vs. Akira Tozawa

-Ricochet vs. Drew Gulak

Gulak debuted a new theme song at last night’s tapings. He also debuted a new look with tights, as seen in the photo below from the tapings.

