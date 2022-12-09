WWE Main Event Results – December 8, 2022

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Katana Chance vs. Tamina

Tamina works Katana Chance over in the corner. Chance uses her quickness and stumbles a bit on the ropes which lets Tamina grab hold and get a slam for two. Whip to the corner followed by the Butt Bump gets two.

Tamina hooks a neck crank on Chance but she is able to fight out of the hold and gets a kick in the corner. She goes after the knee and hits a shotgun dropkick.

Another one off the middle ropes gets two. She walks into a superkick that should have ended it, but Tamina picks her up at two. Choke Bomb is countered into a victory roll for the win

Winner: NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Katana Chance

After the match they shake hands

Backstage Trick Williams is backstage and on the phone with Carmelo Hayes. He runs into Cedric Alexander and tells him to park his car. Alexander tells Williams they are facing each other tonight. Alexander has a message for Hayes and slaps Williams in the face.

Back to Smackdown as we join Ricochet vs Santos Escobar in the World Cup Finals in progress. Ricochet gets the Smackdown World Cup with pyro going off. Intercontienetal Champion Gunther is out to tease their match against each other on Dec 16th.

Lacey Evans vignette as she is being repackaged again.

Back to Raw as The Bloodline kick off the show and The Usos let us know that since Elias is injured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Match is canceled. Riddle is out and he found a partner: Kevin Owens.

-We join the match in progress & The Usos retain thanks to help from Solo Sikoa. Riddle eats the 1D as Kevin Owens was dealing with Sikoa. Owens runs off The Bloodline with a chair, but that leaves Riddle along with Sikoa and that doesn’t go well for Riddle. Riddle gets destroyed including taking the butt splash with a chair around his neck.

This Usos defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles this Friday on SmackDown against Brawling Brutes Sheamus & Butch. We also get Kurt Angle’s Birthday Celebration as SmackDown is in Pittsburgh.

Trick Williams drags a camera man to a weight room where he has apparently attacks Alexander.

Trick Williams vs. Cedric Alexander

Cedric Alexander with a quick spin wheel kick and then some chops in the corner. A kick to the back gets two. Suplex countered as Trick Williams pulls the hair. They trade leap frogs and Alexander hits a dropkick to the knee. Alexander works the knee and fires off kicks.

More chops in the corner and again then a clothesline sends Williams over the top the floor. Alexander chases as Williams hobbles around the ring. Back in Alexander gets two off a sunset flip.

He lands an elbow in the corner and heads up, but Williams grabs the leg to pull him down. Pop up uppercut from Williams gets two. Williams throws Alexander to the floor as we take our commercial break

After the break Williams dropping right hands from the top control. Alexander fights back with right hands and chops but Williams catches him with a knee then a swinging neckbreaker gets two. Williams beats Alexander down in the corner. Slam gets two so Williams hooks a cravat.

Alexander gets in some punches and arm drags his way out of the hold. He goes back at the knee to get Williams off his feet and then throws more strikes. Uppercut from Alexander followed by another dropkick to the knee. Williams bails to the floor which lets Alexander fly as he hits a suicide dive that sends Williams into the security wall.

Alexanders version of the Flatliner gets two. Williams responds and hits a spinning boot then goes for a cover but the ref stops his count because Alexander got his boot near the rope. Alexander counters a backslide and hits Lumbar Check for the win.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

Back to Raw as Bayley wins a Triple Threat over Asuka & Rhea Ripley.

Back to Raw as Seth Rollins cuts a promo and tells us he is facing Bobby Lashley next week. Lashley is out and the fight is on! Winner becomes #1 Contender to Theory’s United States Title.

This week on Raw it will be Candice LeRae vs. Women’s Tag Team Champion Iyo Sky.

Back to Raw as we join Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss in progress. Winner faces Bayley next week on Raw and the winner of that is next up for Bianca BelAir for the Raw Womens Title. Damage CTRL take Becky out of the match with a powerbomb through the announce table. Bliss hits Twisted Bliss for the win on Cross.