WWE Main Event Results – November 10, 2022

Tamina vs. Wendy Choo

Wendy Choo avoids a clothesline and waves at Tamina. Choo gets the back but takes a nap. Tamina slugs her down and tosses her across the ring. Choo grabs her pillow and takes another nap. Tamina misses an elbow so Choo throws the pillow and lands some strikes. Tamina comes back with a powerslam for two.

Tamina heads up, so Choo just rolls across the ring and takes another nap. Tamina goes to that corner, so Choo rolls again. Tamina charges in and gets caught with a small package for two. Tamina boots her down.

Choo breaks the hold and lands some strikes and gets Tamina off her feet with a couple clotheslines. Tamina comes back with a headbutt and stomps Choo down in the corner. Whip to the other corner, but Tamina misses a splash and Choo gets the roll up to get the victory.

Winner: Wendy Choo

After the match Choo offers a handshake and Tamina reluctantly accepts.

Back to SmackDown as New Day confront Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and tell them they have next as they want to keep The Usos from breaking their reign as longest reigning Tag Team Champions. The Brawling Brutes attack from behind but Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn make the save.

We see some photos from Crown Jewel as The Usos retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Brawling Brutes. (Go check that match out)

Back to RAW as we join New Day and Riddle against The Usos and Solo in progress. Fun match and Solo gets the pin on Riddle to continue his push.

-Usos defend their Tag Titles this Friday on SmackDown against New Day! Also, Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar and The SmackDown World Cup begins.

Backstage Shelton Benjamin is backstage explaining to Dana Brooke why he showed up to help R Truth last week. They both feel bad for Truth after his injury in NXT. Benjamin credits Truth for helping him get things off his chest. Brooke goes on a rant about Kiana James & Benjamin feels Dana is the one that needs to loosen up now.

Back to Raw as Alexa Bliss & Asuka won the Women’s Tag Team Titles from Damage CTRL.

Still photos from Crown Jewel as Damage CTRL win back the Women’s Tag Team Titles from Bliss & Asuka.

Also still photos from the Raw Women’s Title Last Woman Standing Match as Bianca BelAir retains against Bayley. (Go check that match as well)

Back to RAW as Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir, Alexa Bliss & Asuka want to say something to Damage CTRL. This leads to the Asuka & Women’s Tag Team Champion Iyo Sky screaming at each other in Japanese with Asuka shouting her down and Iyo retaliating with B*tch and that triggers the brawl then BelAir makes the challenge for War Games. Nikki Cross is out and attacks and it’s 4 on 3. Damage CTRL & Nikki Cross needs 1 more member for War Games now and Team BelAir needs 2.

Before the match Xyon Quinn talks some smack to Akira Tozawa.

We see photos of Roman Regins’ win over Logan Paul to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Crown Jewel. (Go check that match out as well)

Xyon Quinn vs. Akira Tozawa

Match begins with a lock up and Xyon Quinn shoves Akira Tozawa across the ring on his ass. He talks some smack and we go again. Tozawa lands a strike which Quinn no sells and Tozawa shakes his fist in a little touch. Tozawa gets a go behind so Quinn just starts spinning in circles to shake Tozawa off then a roll up is a no go for Tozawa and he gets trapped in the corner.

Quinn lands some shots but gets caught with a boot to the face and a head scissors sends him to the floor. Tozawa tries a suicide dive but just bounces off Quinn as we head to our commercial break.

After the break Quinn controlling with a reverse chinlock. Tozawa breaks and ducks a clothesline but gets mowed down again. Headbutt from Quinn followed by a backbreaker. He lands a splash to the back for two. He grounds Tozawa again and gets two off another slam and then back to the submission.

Tozawa fights out and lands a pump kick as he rallies. He comes off the top with the flying cannon ball for two. Tozawa is able to lift Quinn in his shoulders, but an elbow stops that noise.

Tozawa gets the octopus submission and lands a a head kick. He heads back up top, but gets caught trying a crossbody. He turns that into a roll up for two. Quinn ducks another pump kick and slams Tozawa to the mat then the Leaping Forearm gets the win.

Winner: Xyon Quinn

We get some photos from Crown Jewel of Brock Lesnar’s win over Bobby Lashley. After the match Lashley lays out Brock with the Hurt Lock.

We get a vignette of the Viking Raiders.

Back to Raw as Seth Rollins has his United States Title Open Challenge! Mustafa Ali seemingly accepts backstage but Bobby Lashley punks him out twice and is out to accept. He beats on Rollins before the bell which brings out Theory to stupidly cash in his Money In The Bank contract. Lashley destroys Theory as well and he nearly gets counted out but makes it back to the ring only to get Curb Stomped and Rollins gets the pin.

Friday’s Smackdown

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Match

The Usos (c) vs. New Day

Quarter Final Match Of The 2022 Smackdown World Cup

TBD vs. TBD

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar

Smackdown Women’s Title #1 Contenders Fatal 6 Way Match

Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sonya Deville vs. Xia Li vs. Shotzi Blackheart

Survivor Series Card So Far (Nov 26th)

War Games Match

TBD vs. TBD

Women’s War Games Match

Damage CTRL,Nikki Cross & TBD vs. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir,Alexa Bliss,Asuka & 2 TBD