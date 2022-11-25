WWE Main Event Results – November 24, 2022

Alba Fyre vs. Tamina

Alba Fyre ducks a clothesline and throws some chops. She hits a head kick from the apron and heads up top, but gets yanked down. Tamina chokes on the middle rope and goes to a neck crank. Tamina switches to a chinlock before Fyre fights her way out. Tamina slugs her back down.

Slam followed by another chinlock. Fyre hits a jawbreaker before getting slugged down again. She avoids a charge in the corner and throws some forearms in the corner. Tamina back with a knee but gets caught with a superkick to the gut. A 2nd one to the shin drops Tamina to her knees.

Fyre throws more kicks and then hits a splash in the corner. Tamina catches her with a clothesline and preps for a Samoan Drop. Fyre elbows her way out and hits a Tornado DDT. Fyre heads up top and hits a Swanton for the win.

Winner: Alba Fyre

Backstage Grayson Waller interrupts Dana Brooke and she has no idea who he is, but Shelton Benjamin does. He blames Waller for R Truth getting hurt in NXT and for celebrating when Truth was being carried out. Waller tells Benjamin if his boy wasn’t so fragile he wouldn’t be on crutches now and he tells Brooke he will DM her.

Back to Smackdown as Brawling Brutes & Drew McIntyre make peace in the name of War Games. Sami Zayn interrupts and guarantees a win at War Games and in his Smackdown World Cup Match against Butch. Sheamus promises Zayn will crap his pants when he finds out who their 5th member is.

Back to Smackdown as we join Sami Zayn vs. Butch in progress in the Quarter Final match of Smackdown World Cup. Brawling Brutes & The Bloodline get involved which costs Zayn as he takes the loss. Everyone starts brawling and then things get real as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ music hits and Reigns lays out Ridge Holland. He strolls down to the ring and wrecks everyone. He has a showdown with Drew helped by Solo Sikoa and then Sheamus helped by Zayn before Kevin Owens pops the crowd with his return as he is the 5th member of Team Brawling Brutes. It’s what we all wanted and they delivered! Let’s Go! Owens unleashes on Reigns before having a stare down with Zayn then Owens hits Reigns with a Stunner to leave Brawling Brutes,McIntyre & Owens standing tall.

Video package on Theory as he explains MITB was an anchor and he realized nobody can touch Roman due to the Bloodline. He decided to go after Rollins and The US Title but Lashley ruined it. I will give them credit for giving Theory an explanation that makes sense.

Back to Raw as we join Mustafa Ali vs Austin Theory in progress with Theory getting the win with A Town Down. Lashley interrupts on The Titantron and tells Theory he will be right out for a fight. They talk crap and then get into a brawl as Theory won’t back down & it’s only when Lashley shrugs off a chair shot that Theory decides it’s best to fight another day. The chase is on and they end up in Gorilla where Ali ends up getting his butt kicked by Lashley.

Back to Raw as Akira Tozawa messes with JBL which costs Baron Corbin in his match against Drew McIntyre.

Shelton Benjamin catches up with Tozawa in the back and wants Tozawa to put a hurting on Waller tonight. For Truth Tozawa will do it

Grayson Waller vs. Akira Tozawa

Match starts off with Grayson Waller tries to clown him to start and calls him embarrassing. Waller gets a hammerlock into a side headlock but Akira Tozawa grounds him and throws shade right back. Waller gets a shoulder tackle but gets tripped. Sunset flip from Waller, but Tozawa rolls through it and lands a head kick.

Tozawa off the middle ropes with a rana and he delivers a pump kick to knock Waller off the apron. A dive is avoided as Waller heads back into the ring and then heads back out to deliver a sick clothesline that Tozawa sells with a 360 & that sends us to a commercial break.

After the break Waller choking with his boot in the corner. Tozawa’s comeback is cut off by an STO for two. Waller works the arm and drops some elbows to the shoulder joint. Tozawa snaps off a headscissors and hits a running knee. He heads up and gets two off the cannonball.

Back up and Waller smartly rolls away. Tozawa gives chase and gets kicked in the knee. Waller throws strikes and comes off the middle rope with the baller elbow drop for two. Leg Lariat gets another two count. GTS is countered into a roll-up and Tozawa rolls him up for the win.

Winner: Akira Tozawa

Back to Raw as we join Rhea Ripley vs Asuka in progress as the winner gains the advantage for her team at War Games & Ripley gets the win to thankfully give her team the advantage & After the match everyone hits everyone. Team BelAir reveal their 5th member on Smackdown.

Friday’s Smackdown

Semi Final Match Of The Smackdown World Cup

Santos Escobar vs. Butch

Semi Final Match Of The Smackdown World Cup

Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet

Tag Team Match

Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi Blackheart & Raquel Rodriguez

Non Title War Games Advantage Match

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre & Sheamus

Survivor Series Card

War Games Match

The Bloodline vs. Brawling Brutes,Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens

Women’s War Games Match

Damage CTRL,Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley vs. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir,Alexa Bliss,Asuka,Mia Yim & TBD

Smackdown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi Blackheart

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

United States Title Triple Threat Match

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley

Monday’s Raw

The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis

If Lumis wins he gets the money The Miz owns & gets a WWE Contract