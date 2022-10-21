WWE Main Event Results – October 20, 2022

WWE Main Event Results – Oct 20th, 2022

Cameron Grimes vs. Akira Tozawa

Match starts off with Cameron Grimes with a go behind, but Akira Tozawa gets a standing switch. Grimes floats over and into a side headlock. Grimes with a shoulder block then buries a knee into Tozawa’s midsection. Tozawa gets his feet up in the corner to block and charge and snaps off a headscissors.

Grimes catches Tozawa and gets a two count off a swinging slam. He fires Tozawa into the corner and gets a two count off that. He goes to the arm but Tozawa punches his way out. He runs right into a clothesline which gets Grimes another two count.

Back to the chinlock while working on the shoulder as well. Tozawa counters a throw into a rana. He heads up top and hits the back elbow for two.

Grimes fights out of a fireman’s carry and connects with a superkick. Grimes nails Tozawa with the Collision Course followed by Cave In gets the win.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

We go backstage to the locker room where we see Shelton Benjamin & R Truth talking & Truth mentions he won last week and this week they are going to have some fun. Benjamin tells Truth he told him last week he needed to be more serious. Truth tells him they had a pre nup and Benjamin corrects him. Shelton tells Truth he had his fun when he debuted in 2002 and at this point in his career it is all about being serious so he stays hungry. He tells everyone he is a former Intercontienetal,United States & Tag Team Champion because it reminds him of what he was. He is at the back end of his career and is no longer the Gold Standard and he can’t do this anymore & he leaves.

We head back to Raw from a few weeks ago & we Brock Lesnar destroys Bobby Lashley and Rollins taking advantage of a beatdown Lashley to win the United States Title for the 2nd time.

Back to Raw from this past Monday as Bobby Lashley calls out Brock Lesnar & Brock comes out twice & we see Lashley spears Lesnar through the barrier, and slams him through a table as refs, officials, and wrestlers try to separate them.

We get a reminder that Brock Lensar will face Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel

We head back to Raw as Mustafa Ali throws out a challenge to Seth Rollins for the United States Title. Rollins laughs at him and the fight is on. (Like I say in my Raw Review plz give me Rollins vs Ali)

We get a Crown Jewel commercial promoting the Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match.

Back to Raw as Elias returns and gets interrupted by Riddle. Riddle is a huge Elias fan and lets him know that he rocks. Seth Rollins does interrupt which leads to our Main Event (No pun intended).

We are joined in progress of the United States Title Match from the main event on Raw with Riddle holding onto a triangle. Rollins rolls to the floor and wants Elias to hit him and when he doesn’t, he drops him with a superkick. Elias tries to get involved and Riddle eats a stomp to take the loss. Elias gets stomped as well. Ali hits the ring and sends Rollins packing.

Backstage Duke Hudson is trying to impress 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke. Cedric Alexander comes up and Hudson introduces himself as the guy that is going to embarrass Cedric later. Duke isn’t impressed as he is bigger and stronger. Duke says good luck kid.

We get a video package on Bray Wyatt’s emotional return to Smackdown this past Friday.

Cedric Alexander vs. Duke Hudson

Cedric Alexander & Duke Hudson lock up to start this match off and Hudson shoves Cedric across the ring. Hudson powers Cedric into the corner, but Cedric uses his quickness to escape. They lock up again and Hudson shoves off and gets a shoulder tackle. He drops to his knees to make this a fair fight & Cedric responds with a dropkick to the face. He tries a suplex, but Duke powers him up and drops him on the top rope. A running boot knocks Cedric to the floor as we take a break.

After the break Hudson getting a side suplex for two. He throws elbows in the corner and connects with a short arm clothesline. Hudson poses which lets Cedric get a roll up for two. Hudson backs him into a corner and works him over some more. He taunts the crowd some more and hooks a neck crank.

Hudson gets caught with a boot in the corner and then another. Cedric lands a forearm and gets attacking with strikes. He finally drops Hudson with a dropkick to the knee. Hudson bails to the floor, but Cedric greets him with a suicide dive. Cedric jumps back in through the ropes and gets a modified flatliner Alexander goes for the cover but Hudson kicks out.

Hudson drops Cedric throat first on the ropes and then slingshots over Cedric and gets a release German Suplex for two then he trys a crucifix powerbomb is countered with a headscissors that sends Hudson into the buckles. Cedric connects with a Neutralizer then the brainbuster gets the win.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

Back to SmackDown as HHH makes Rey Mysterio a member of SmackDown and he wins a shot at GUNTHER and his IC Title! GUNTHER tossing Rey around the ring will be glorious!

We go back to Raw as Judgment Day & The OC have a war of words and they will face each other at Crown Jewel. AJ Styles challenges Dominik Mysterio to a match later on Raw.

We get a vignette of the Viking Raiders.

Back to Raw as we join AJ Styles vs Dominik Mysterio in progress. Good Brothers & Judgment Day get into it on the floor which gets the ref’s attention. Rhea Ripley gets involved and Dominik gets a roll up for the upset win.