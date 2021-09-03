WWE Main Event Results – September 2, 2021

We are in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and your announcers are Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton.

Match Number One: Jeff Hardy versus Cedric Alexander

Hardy throws a shirt into the crowd and then Alexander mocks Hardy and gives it to the person at ringside who takes the jackets.

They lock up and Alexander backs Hardy into the corner and runs his forearm across the face. They lock up and Alexander with a side head lock. Alexander holds on to the side head lock when Hardy tries to send him off the ropes. Hardy with a shoulder in the corner and then he sends Alexander into the turnbuckles as they tour the turnbuckles. Hardy goes to the turnbuckles for the screaming double sledge to Alexander.

Alexander avoids a Twist of Fate but Hardy with a drop kick to send Alexander to the apron. Alexander trips Hardy on the apron. Alexander with a suplex for a near fall. Alexander chokes Hardy with his knee. Alexander chokes Hardy in the ropes. Alexander with forearms and Hardy goes to the turnbuckles and he kicks Alexander. Hardy with a head scissors take down but he runs into an uppercut. Both men with clotheslines at the same time and both go down.

Alexander with punches and Hardy with a running forearm and reverse atomic drop. Hardy with a leg drop and drop kick. Hardy with a kick and he tries for the Twist of Fate but Alexander blocks it and Alexander with a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Hardy blocks a kick and Hardy with a kick and Twist of Fate. Hardy goes up top and hits the Swanton for the three count.

Winner: Jeff Hardy

We take a look at Becky Lynch’s return at SummerSlam.

We are back and we take a loot at what happened on Smackdown last week with the contenders for the title.

We take a look at what happened at the start of Raw.

We are back with a look at the Raw Tag Team Championship mathc from Raw.

Match Number Two: Mansoor and Mustafa Ali versus Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik

Mansoor and Metalik start things off and Mansoor with an arm drag and Metalik with a cover for a near fall. Mansoor gets a near fall. They shake hands and Ali yells at Mansoor and tags himself in. Dorado tags in and Ali with a kick and he sends Dorado into the turnbuckles. Ali with punches but Dorado with punches and chops. Ali with an Irish whip and Dorado floats over and hits a head scissors and drop kick that sends Ali to the floor.

Dorado and Metalik tease dives to the floor.

We are back and Dorado with a Saito suplex for a near fall on Mansoor. Dorado with a chop and Ali with a knee to the back and Ali pulls the ropes down and Dorado falls to the floor and over the announce table. Ali tags in and he sends Dorado back into the ring and he gets a near fall. Ali with an elbow drop.

Ali with a gourdbuster knee combination. Ali with kicks and Mansoor tags in and hits a suplex for a near fall. Mansoor with a forearm and front face lock. Dorado with forearms. Mansoor with a waist lock and take down. Ali tags in and he kicks Dorado. Ali with a hard Irish whip. Ali puts Dorado on the turnbuckles and punches Dorado. Ali sets for a superplex and Dorado with punches and he pushes Ali off the turnbuckles and Ali lands on his feet.

Dorado with a cross body and both men are down. Metalik tags in and he clotheslines Ali. Ali with an Irish whip and Metalik floats over and hits a head scissors take down. Metalik is sent to the apron and he connects with a forearm and he knocks Mansoor off the apron. Ali slides to the floor and Metalik with an Asai Moonsault. Dorado tags in and Metalik with a splash off Dorado’s shoulders followed by a splash from Dorado for a near fall.

Mansoor with a tornado DDT to Metalik and Ali with a tornado DDT. Dorado misses a frog splash and Mansoor with a rollup and his feet on the ropes and Mansoor pushes Ali’s feet off the ropes. Mansoor tells Ali they are not going to cheat. Dorado with a rana for a near fall. Dorado with a handspring cutter and Mansoor tags in and hits the slingshot neck breaker for the three count.

Winners: Mansoor and Mustafa Ali

We take a look back at Roman Reigns and John Cena from SummerSlam.

We take a look at the Roman Reigns celebration from Smackdown and his uninvited guest who will be his opponent on Friday night.

Credit: PWInsider.com