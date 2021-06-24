WWE Main Event With NXT Champions Now On Hulu, Karrion Kross Entrance Video

– This week’s WWE Main Event episode is now available for viewing on Hulu. It will be available on Peacock and the WWE Network in a few weeks.

The episode features two top WWE NXT Superstars in action – NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed vs. Drew Gulak, and NXT Champion Karrion Kross vs. Shelton Benjamin.

Kross and Reed were introduced as NXT Superstars, with their title belts. Scarlett did not accompany Kross to the ring for his match.

You can see video of Kross entrance below-