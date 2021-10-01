WWE Main Event & WWE 205 Live Previews For This Week

– Three matches have been announced for Friday’s WWE 205 Live episode on Peacock and the WWE Network.

The WWE NXT women’s division will return to 205 Live this week as Amari Miller faces Valentina Feroz in a rematch from the September 17 show, where Feroz got the win. Dante Chen will make his purple brand debut as he faces newcomer Malik Blade, who lost to Boa in his first-ever match for WWE on the September 17 edition of 205 Live, and then lost to Ikemen Jiro on the following 205 Live episode. The third match announced for this week’s 205 Live is Jiro and Trey Baxter vs. Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner.

You can click here for spoilers on this week’s 205 Live episode, which was taped this past Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

– This week’s WWE Main Event episode is now available on Hulu, featuring Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton on commentary. The episode was taped earlier this week at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. You can click here for spoilers.

Main Event opens with MACE facing local enhancement talent Austin Crane, who is also known in OVW as Star Rider. T-BAR was at ringside for the match. This week’s Main Event episode is headlined by John Morrison taking on Drew Gulak. This is the first-ever match between Morrison and Gulak.

As seen below, MACE tweeted several clips from his match with Crane:

