WWE Main Roster Update On Scarlett

As noted, NXT Champion Karrion Kross wrestled Shelton Benjamin at Monday’s pre-RAW WWE Main Event taping, while NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed wrestled Drew Gulak. You can click here for spoilers and photos from the taping. Scarlett was not with Kross, but both champions had their title belts.

In an update, F4Wonline.com reports that there was talk of Scarlett receiving her own tryout this Friday, likely at the WWE SmackDown taping. There is no word yet on why she was not used in Kross’ corner for Main Event.

Kross, Scarlett and Reed were also brought to SmackDown last Friday, reportedly to work dark matches in front of officials. It remains to be seen if these NXT Superstars are planned for upcoming call-ups.

