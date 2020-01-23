WWE Makes Change To The NXT Women’s Championship

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE has decided to change the gender-specific designation for the NXT women’s title. Mike Johnson noted the following:

“WWE has issued an internal decree that going forward, the WWE NXT Women’s Championship will be referred to and described as simply the “NXT Championship.”

There’s no word if similar changes will be made with the RAW and Smackdown titles. Becky Lynch did mention on WWE Backstage this week that she would like to see the term “women’s division” dropped.