WWE Makes Change To Upcoming TV Event

WWE’s business has been thriving throughout 2024, maintaining its momentum even after parting ways with several of its top stars for different reasons.

Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Seth Rollins are among the stars who have taken a break. For months, WWE faced challenges without Rhea Ripley, sidelined by injury, while Becky Lynch made the decision to part ways with the company. WWE has successfully brought back some of its standout stars, including Reigns and Ripley.

NXT is set to make a transition, shifting from the USA Network to the CW Network beginning next month. A new development has emerged for the brand’s touring schedule, with episodes airing on the road on October 1st and 8th.

According to Fightful Select, the WWE NXT event scheduled for November 5 at the Performance Center has been officially canceled. No official explanation has been provided, but two potential reasons could be considered.

The first is that the show will take place on the road. Another possibility is that WWE may have granted talent time off that week, similar to their approach earlier this year for the initial Saudi Arabia event, where they conducted a double taping the week before to accommodate travel arrangements for the staff.

This year’s Crown Jewel is set for November 2nd, just days ahead of the upcoming NXT event. They might conduct a series of tapings prior to their trip to Saudi Arabia, assuming that’s the case.