WWE Makes Changes To The WrestleMania 39 Line-Up

WWE has begun to reveal the matches that will take place on each night of WrestleMania 39 this weekend, with night one taking place on Saturday and night two on Sunday.

On Monday’s episode of RAW, matches for night one was confirmed to feature Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch & Lita vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY, John Cena vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka, and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes was the only thing confirmed for the second night.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE changed “a bunch of stuff” regarding the WrestleMania card.

“Okay, a bunch of stuff changed this last week because some of that stuff…I know Hell in a Cell was originally on Saturday,” Meltzer stated.

