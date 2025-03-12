WWE Makes More Superstar Name Changes

Seth Rollins isn’t the only WWE star to undergo a name change, as WWE has officially removed his ‘Freakin’ moniker from branding.

Under Vince McMahon’s creative leadership, WWE insisted that talents’ nicknames be included in their full names and consistently mentioned across social media and television. However, with Triple H now overseeing creative, WWE is moving away from this approach.

WWE has also applied similar changes to other superstars. As seen on WWE’s official website, both Bronson Reed and Dominik Mysterio have had their monikers removed. Reed is no longer referred to as “Big” Bronson Reed, while Dominik Mysterio has dropped the “Dirty” nickname from his official profile. This move reflects WWE’s shift toward a more streamlined branding approach under the new creative direction.

Reed has been sidelined since November 2024, when he suffered an injury in the main event of Survivor Series: WarGames. While WWE has removed his nickname, fans are still awaiting an update on his in-ring return.

With WWE continuing to refine its presentation under Triple H, more name adjustments could be on the way.