WWE Makes Multiple Announcements Regarding Post-Royal Rumble Episode Of Raw

Adam Pearce broke some news regarding Monday’s episode of WWE Raw on social media today.

The WWE Raw General Manager confirmed that Elimination Chamber qualifying matches will begin on the February 3 episode of the WWE Raw on Netflix show, without naming any actual specific bouts.

Additionally, it was announced that following their respective Royal Rumble victories on Saturday night, Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso will be in the house on the 2/3 red brand program.