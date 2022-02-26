WWE Makes Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar A Championship Unification Match

The Winner Takes All match at WrestleMania 38 between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will now be a Title Unification bout.

WWE originally billed Lesnar vs. Reigns as a Title vs. Title or Champion vs. Champion bout, but then it was made clear that this would be a Winner Takes All match, opening the door for another title change down the line to have two champions again. Now WWE has updated their previews for the match, and it is being billed as a “Winner Take All Championship Unification” match. WWE made the change to several places on their website today, some time in the past few hours.

There have been rumors on WWE possibly doing away with the brand split after WrestleMania 38, and while that seems unlikely, this latest change to Lesnar vs. Reigns is fueling those rumors.

Lesnar vs. Reigns is set to headline Night Two of WrestleMania 38, or WrestleMania Sunday.