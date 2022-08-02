WWE Makes Significant Change to Their Promo Segments

WWE has scripted promos for its talent for many years, which has drawn criticism from fans and wrestlers alike, including former star Jon Moxley, who thinks this approach denies wrestlers the opportunity to express themselves as talking is an essential part of the art of wrestling.

According to a recent PWInsider report, WWE has been giving its performers greater flexibility on the mic in recent weeks by encouraging them to improvise rather than recite their lines exactly from the script.

The report also mentioned that Drew McIntyre and Sheamus’ match on the July 29 episode of SmackDown was called in the ring, as opposed to having every position explained to them beforehand.

As was previously reported, WWE will make gradual changes over time rather than all at once to show to investors that the business is stable now that Vince McMahon is no longer in charge.

Co-CEOs are Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, with Triple H in control of creativity.