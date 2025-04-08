WWE Makes WWE ID Announcement For WrestleMania 41 Week

WWE ID issued a statement via social media to announce that WWE ID will be part of WrestleMania 41 Week, with WWE ID Title Tournament matches scheduled for FSW and GCW events in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured below is the announcement.

The WWE ID Championships will be open to all independent wrestlers once the champions are crowned. The titles will be defended at various independent wrestling events.

If a non-WWE ID prospect wins the title, they will be awarded a WWE ID contract.

The WWE ID Title Tournament begins in Las Vegas during WrestleMania week with two events.

GCW will present The ID Tournament at The Collective 2025 on April 16th.

FSW Vegas will present The ID Tournament on April 18th after SmackDown

The opening round will be double elimination. Two losses and you are out!

All current WWE ID prospects are in the tournament.