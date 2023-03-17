WWE Making Cutbacks To This Year’s WrestleMania

WWE’s WrestleMania Goes Hollywood event is just a few weeks away. As Vince McMahon considers a company sale, the company wants to make its biggest event of the year the most profitable possible.

Vince McMahon made the decision to potentially sell WWE when he returned in January. In order to increase its profitability and appeal to potential buyers, a company that is trying to sell will make cost reductions in any way possible.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE is cutting back on WrestleMania by bringing in fewer personal and a limited number of foreign language announcers. The remaining foreign commentators will call the action remotely rather than in person.

Meltzer said, “There are going to be cutbacks to the show, but not in ways that any fan would notice.”

WWE talent are reportedly concern about upcoming releases due to budget cuts, and PWInsider Elite reported that WWE is very much in a “streamlining” mode when it comes to WrestleMania 39.

According to the report, “some other events that were discussed as being added to Mania week also won’t be going forward.”

What will not change are the company’s community outreach events held during the week, where WWE employees will be present.